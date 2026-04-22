'Iranians Never Liked Sasha Sobhani': Son Of Iran’s Former Ambassador To Venezuela BASHED For Flaunting Private Jet, Louis Vuitton Bag Amid US-Iran-Israel War 

Sasha Sobhani | X/ @OliLondonTV

Mohammad Javad Sobhani, also known as Sasha Sobhani, is a 37-year-old musician who is also the son of Ahmad Sobhani. He is known for flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media. Sobhani has long faced criticism from Iranians who view his displays of wealth as insensitive, especially during times of economic hardship and political tension.

The controversy around Sasha Sobhani, son of a former Iranian ambassador, has once again drawn attention to the stark contrast between the lives of Iran’s elite and its ordinary citizens. He was seen flaunting his private jet and Louis Vuitton bag during a time when people in Iran are struggling to survive amid the US-Iran-Israel War. Keep on reading to know more.

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Sobhani flaunts his private jet and Louis Vuitton bag

Sobhani, the son of former diplomat Ahmad Sobhani, rose to prominence as part of the so-called “Rich Kids of Tehran” culture, where young elites showcase luxury cars, yachts, designer brands, and extravagant parties online. In a recent video shared by a user named Oil London on X, Mohammad Javad Sobhani was seen flaunting his private jet and high-end fashion labels such as Louis Vuitton with his girlfriend.

Sobhani's luxury travel amid US-Iran-Israel War

Sobhani's luxury travel was seen when Iran is going through hard times. People are struggling to live a normal life amid the US-Iran-Israel War. The United States–Iran–Israel war is an ongoing conflict that began on February 28, 2026, after the US and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran targeting military, political, and nuclear-related sites.

In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israel, US bases, and several countries in the Middle East, escalating tensions across the region. The conflict also disrupted global trade after Iran moved to block the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route.

Netizens reaction

The backlash has intensified during periods of geopolitical crisis, including heightened tensions involving Iran. Critics argue that such public displays of wealth appear disconnected from the realities faced by most citizens, many of whom are dealing with inflation, unemployment, and political instability. In this context, Sobhani’s social media presence has been seen not just as flamboyant but also deeply provocative.

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One of the X users named Shiva wrote, "We Iranians never liked Sasha Sobhani, both because of his father and his own personality. People like him have made our lives a living hell in Iran, yet he gets to enjoy a lavish life in a free country."

While another user named Amarena shared a video and wrote, "❌While the regime’s 'golden children' fly across the globe in private jets and live in stolen luxury, this young Lur family is being crushed for building a tiny 2-meter shelter just to survive on their own land. They don't just loot our national wealth to fund their private flights; they mobilise to demolish the last hope of the poor. This isn't just governance; it's a war on the vulnerable. This is why we will never forgive.👇🏻."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Sasha Sobhani?

Sasha Sobhani, who is the son of Ahmad Sobhani, has earned a business management degree from UCAB University in Venezuela. He has lived abroad for several years, running a website dedicated to online gambling and casino games.