Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's Daughter Zahra Pezeshkian Explores BRICS Bazaar And Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya In Delhi

Iranian President's Daughter Zahra Pezeshkian Explores BRICS Bazaar | X/ @Iran_in_India

Zahra Pezeshkian, a daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who also arrived in Delhi with her father, explored BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum on Saturday along with her husband, Hassan Majidi, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. She was accompanied by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi during the visit. They toured stalls showcasing traditional crafts, textiles and artisanal products from BRICS member and partner countries. She also visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and explored the museum.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zahra Pezeshkian explores BRICS Bazaar

Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited BRICS Bazaar representatives showcasing Iran’s rich art, crafts and cultural heritage with her husband, Hassan Majidi. She visited the pavilion and interacted with the artisans and representatives showcasing Iran’s rich art, crafts and cultural heritage.

Zahra also explored the cultural and traditional artefacts of the BRICS members and partner countries presented in the market. Throughout the visit, Pezeshkian engaged with artisans and explored exhibits showcasing Indian handlooms, textiles, pottery, and various traditional crafts. She also observed showcases of the techniques used in creating a few of the displays.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visit to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

After exploring the vibrant bazaar, she visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi and explored the museum showcasing the journeys, contributions and legacies of India’s Prime Ministers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About BRICS Bazaar

BRICS Bazaar is a creative exhibition which showcases the art and craft of member and partner countries. The initiative is being held alongside the 18th BRICS Summit and aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to explore the rich artistic traditions of participating nations.

At the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, the bazaar showcases a diverse range of handicrafts and handloom traditions, highlighting the cultural heritage and craftsmanship of BRICS countries. Artisans and craft representatives from different nations have come together to display their traditional products, techniques and artistic practices.