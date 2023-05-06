iPhone 13 on heavy discount: Read to know how | Flipkart

iPhone is the most preferred smartphone in India and across the globe. The smartphones provide excellent features but are expensive and may not seem easy to buy within a required budget.

Now, you can buy iPhone 13 at ₹57,999 in a Flipkart sale although its original price is ₹69,900. This means that the device is available at a discount of around ₹11,901.

This price is for a 128GB storage variant of the smartphone. Apart from this, you can also take advantage of bank offers and exchange benefits which will make the price of the phone becomes even less. There is no specific time duration for the discount offer to last; so you need to hurry up to avail this discount to buy your favourite iPhone 13.

Which is better to buy iPhone 13 or iPhone 14? The same features are available in both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Battery, camera and screen specifications of both iPhone versions are almost the same. There is not much difference in the smartphones' looks as well.

You can get iPhone 13 at a low price but for iPhone 14, you will have to spend more money. Though iPhone 14 has better update features as compared to the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 get updates for more days.