International Yoga Day 2026: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan To Participate In Yoga Day Celebrations

Vice President Arrives In Leh | X

Yoga, came from Sanskrit word 'Yuj', means a practice that act as a bridge between balancing of body and mind. To make people aware of its practice and its benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Yoga in the United Nations in 2014 and also proposed the idea of celebration across the world which led to the acceptance of it by the United Nations (UN) and since then every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is organised. In 2026, it is set to be observed on Sunday and ahead of its celebration, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is on his three- day visit to Leh. He will also participate in the yoga day celebrations.

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Vice President to participate in the yoga day celebrations

Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan who arrived in Ladakh on Friday, June 19, 2026. He was accorded a warm traditional welcome at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport by Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon Ji, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Ladakh Shri. Mohmad Haneefa Ji and other officials on his first official visit to the Union Territory. According to officials, the Vice President will remain Ladakh till Sunday, June 21 and will participate in a series of programmes in Leh, including International Yoga Day. This event is likely to see participation of youngsters, armed forces, government officials, and members of social and religious organisations.

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Vice President shared Ladakh glimpses

On his Ladakh arrival, the Vice President shared the glimpses of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche airport on X and wrote, "Delighted to arrive in Ladakh today and be accorded a warm welcome at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, on my first official visit to Ladakh. Was received at the airport by Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Shri. Vinai Kumar Saxena Ji, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon Ji, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Ladakh Shri. Mohmad Haneefa Ji and dignitaries. Thanks for the warm welcome. During the visit, I will participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Leh on 21st June."

About International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day or World Yoga Day aims to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles. The roots of the day date back to ancient times in India, over 5,000 years ago. Yoga combines physical postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and mindfulness practices.