International Yoga Day 2026: Kolkata Metro To Begin Operations At 4 PM For Commuters Ahead Of June 21

Kolkata Metro To Begin Early Operations On June 21 | Kolkata Metro

International Yoga Day for 2026 is set to be observed around the world on Sunday, June 21. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at Kolkata's historic Red Road, Kolkata Metro Railway will begin its services from 4 AM onwards on Sunday to facilitate commuters not only for International Yoga Day participants attending at Red Road but also NEET-UG 2026 candidates. Metro authorities have also scheduled additional services in view of the expected surge in passenger demand from Yoga Day attendees.

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Kolkata Metro to start early operations on June 21

Kolkata Metro will begin early operations on Sunday, June 21 with the aim of smooth travel for Yoga Day celebrations and also for NEET-UG students. The operation is set to begin at 4 AM across three major corridors to facilitate smooth travel. According to officials, despite early Metro operations on Sunday, June 21, the timings of the last Metro services from terminal stations will remain unchanged.

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Additional services on major lines

Officials said that additional services will be provided on Blue, Green and Yellow Lines. The Blue Line, linking Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram stations, will see a significant rise in services. On Sunday, there will be 214 services, including 107 trips in both directions, in contrast to the typical 152 services that operate on Sundays. Between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V stations on the Green Line, 173 services will be operated throughout the day, meanwhile, on the Yellow Line that links Noapara and Jai Hind Biman Bandar, a total of 112 metro services will run. The authorities also informed that no services will be available on the Purple Line and Orange Line on Sunday.https://x.com/ANI/status/2068133558871593418?s=20

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PM Modi to lead Yoga Day event

PM Modi will lead the 12th International Yoga Day in Kolkata's historic Red Road on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The theme for this year focuses on Yoga for Healthy Ageing. This year's theme was announced by the Ministry of Ayush and supported by the United Nations. It aims to highlight how yoga can promote longevity, healthy life, mobility, and preventive healthcare across a person's lifespan.