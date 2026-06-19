International Yoga Day 2026: 500 Boats To Hold Demonstrations On Hooghly River; West Bengal Preps For Guinness World Record

Kolkata is preparing for a spectacular celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21, with a large-scale event planned along the iconic Hooghly River. During the event, the boats may also be used to form yoga postures on the water to make the occasion memorable. The programme is expected to bring together thousands of yoga enthusiasts, fitness advocates, students, and volunteers in a bid to promote wellness and create a new Guinness World Record.

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Kolkata's Hooghly River to host large-scale boat yoga

Over 500 tourist boats and passengers boats including those from Sunderbans are set to travel a vast network of rivers and creeks to converge at Babu Ghat on the Hooghly River for yoga demonstrations on Sunday, June 21, on the significant occasion of International Yoga Day. Officials of Sundarbans Boat Association have said that they have received an invitation from the state's transport department to participate in the event.

About the event

The event, organised in collaboration with various government departments and yoga organisations, will feature synchronised yoga demonstrations on the riverfront. Participants are expected to perform a series of asanas and breathing exercises under the guidance of trained instructors. Authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth coordination, safety, and crowd management during the programme.

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Guinness world record attempt

Preparations are underway to set a Guinness World Record. Organisers aim to achieve a record related to mass participation in yoga activities, showcasing Kolkata’s commitment to health, fitness, and community engagement. Officials believe the event will not only attract local residents but also visitors from different parts of the country.

PM Modi leads yoga day 2026

PM Modi to lead 12th International Yoga Day in Kolkata's historic Red Road on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The theme for this year focuses on Yoga for Healthy Ageing. This year's theme was announced by Ministry of Ayush and supported by the United Nations. It aims to highlight how yoga can promote longevity, healthy life, mobility, and preventive health care across a person's lifespan.