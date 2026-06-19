International Yoga Day 2026: First Floating Yoga Session Held In Jammu & Kashmir's Pokhribal Lake; Take A Look!

First Floating Yoga Session Held In Jammu & Kashmir's Pokhribal Lake | X/ IANS

A unique and innovative celebration of International Yoga Day took place at Pokhribal Lake in Srinagar, where the region witnessed its first-ever floating yoga session. The event brought together yoga enthusiasts, local residents, officials, and wellness advocates who performed various yoga asanas on specially arranged floating platforms, creating a memorable blend of fitness, mindfulness, and nature. International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21. The day encourages people worldwide to embrace yoga as a holistic practice that benefits both the body and mind. This year, it will be observed on Sunday.

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Srinagar hosts floating yoga event

Organisers said the event was designed to highlight yoga's universal appeal and demonstrate creative ways to integrate wellness activities with environmental appreciation. The floating platforms provided a safe and stable space for participants, allowing them to perform yoga comfortably while enjoying the scenic beauty of the lake. The event witnessed sports athletes, led by Kashmir's 'Aqua Queen' Bilquees Mir, who performed a variety of asanas while standing on designed floating platforms. The unique event combined yoga with water sports as participants practiced various yoga postures while balancing on floating platforms in the lake. This kind of session was held for the first time.

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Yoga meets nature in Srinagar

Set against the serene backdrop of the lake, the floating yoga session aimed to promote the importance of physical and mental well-being while encouraging people to connect with the natural environment. Participants practised breathing exercises, meditation, and yoga postures under the guidance of trained instructors. The calm waters and peaceful surroundings added a distinctive dimension to the experience, helping practitioners focus on balance, concentration, and inner peace.

Origin of International Yoga Day

The idea of International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He proposed the idea during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014.

The proposal received overwhelming support from UN member states, and on December 11, 2014, the United Nations officially proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015, with participation from countries around the world.