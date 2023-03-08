International Women’s Day 2023: 4 Classy cocktail recipes to elevate your girl-gang celebration at home

This International Women’s Day, what better way to celebrate your girl-gang in your life than by raising a toast to them on this special day? If you’re planning to organise a soirée to express your love and gratitude for all the crazy girl gang in your life with a cozy dinner at home, here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes to make the celebration extra special.

Rum Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

50 ml Rum

25 ml Strong coffee/shot of espresso

15 ml Sugar syrup

3-4 Drops of vanilla essence

Steps:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice Fill strain into a chilled martini glass Garnish with three coffee beans

Frozen Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50 ml Bacardi Carta Blanca

37.5 ml Coconut Water

37.5 ml Pineapple Juice

1 Cup Ice

Steps:

Combine all ingredients in a blender Bled and add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency is formed Serve in a highball glass Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag

Jamun Mojito

Ingredients:

50 ml liquor

25 ml Jamun fruit syrup (check the recipe below)

20 ml Lime Juice

4-5 Mint leaves

Method:

1. Bruise the basil leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in the highball glass

2. Pour jamun fruit syrup, lime juice and white rum in a glass with crushed ice

3. Garnish with mint sprig and some more ice

*Jamun Fruit Syrup

40 Jamun Fruit

1 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup Water

Method:

1. Deseed all Jamun fruit and place the fruit in a blender. Blend this smooth and strain the liquid.

2. Next, add strained liquid into a pan, with 1⁄2 cup of water and sugar.

3. Cook on slow flame for 20 mins.

4. Allow to cool, refrigerate, and use as required.

Classic Daiquiri

Ingredients:

50 ml white rum

25 ml Lime juice

2 tsp Extra fine sugar

Steps:

Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved Pour the white rum and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled Strain through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf

