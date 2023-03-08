International Women’s Day 2023: 4 Classy cocktail recipes to elevate your girl-gang celebration at home

This International Women’s Day, what better way to celebrate your girl-gang in your life than by raising a toast to them on this special day? If you’re planning to organise a soirée to express your love and gratitude for all the crazy girl gang in your life with a cozy dinner at home, here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes to make the celebration extra special.
Rum Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
50 ml Rum
25 ml Strong coffee/shot of espresso
15 ml Sugar syrup
3-4 Drops of vanilla essence
Steps:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice
Fill strain into a chilled martini glass
Garnish with three coffee beans
Frozen Pina Colada
Ingredients:
50 ml Bacardi Carta Blanca
37.5 ml Coconut Water
37.5 ml Pineapple Juice
1 Cup Ice
Steps:
Combine all ingredients in a blender
Bled and add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency is formed
Serve in a highball glass
Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag
Jamun Mojito
Ingredients:
50 ml liquor
25 ml Jamun fruit syrup (check the recipe below)
20 ml Lime Juice
4-5 Mint leaves
Method:
1. Bruise the basil leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in the highball glass
2. Pour jamun fruit syrup, lime juice and white rum in a glass with crushed ice
3. Garnish with mint sprig and some more ice
*Jamun Fruit Syrup
40 Jamun Fruit
1 cup sugar
1⁄2 cup Water
Method:
1. Deseed all Jamun fruit and place the fruit in a blender. Blend this smooth and strain the liquid.
2. Next, add strained liquid into a pan, with 1⁄2 cup of water and sugar.
3. Cook on slow flame for 20 mins.
4. Allow to cool, refrigerate, and use as required.
Classic Daiquiri
Ingredients:
50 ml white rum
25 ml Lime juice
2 tsp Extra fine sugar
Steps:
Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved
Pour the white rum and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice
Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled
Strain through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf
