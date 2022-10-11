International Top Spinning Day 2022: History, significance and celebrations |

Tops have a long and notable history in the world. It has existed in every culture with from spiritual to childhood toys. There are many different ways to spin a top, and each person has their own unique style. The speed of the spin, the number of rotations, and the height of the top can all vary.

International Top Spinning Day celebration is about the spinning of the top. The day is celebrated by all lovers of spinning tops around the world who, on this day, joyfully participate in and enjoy spinning tops in quirky and unusual environments around them.

They are mostly made up of wood, often with an iron tip and are set in motion by pulling a string or cord that was attached to their axis. But are also made with plastic or metal and are constructed in such a way that a pulling string is no longer necessary. They also have been improved to often include a small hard tip made of ceramic or tungsten carbide, known as bearing tops.

History

According to researchers’ findings, spinning tops have existed for millennia, with the oldest ever found dating back to the 35th century B.C., or around 6,000 years ago.

International Top Spinning Day was founded in 2003 by the Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum in Burlington, Wisconsin. According to Judith Schulz, director of the museum, "The earth spins around a single axis, just as toy spinning tops and yo-yo's do." The day is meant to recognize and celebrate this scientific fact behind how tops defy gravity. An annual event is held at the museum, but on this day people spin tops all around the world.

Significance:

It is a day that focuses on spreading awareness about the joy of the spinning top. The day symbolizes the fact that the earth spins on a single axis like the tops spins. The spin of the tops illustrates the gyroscopic effect that uses inertia, gravity, momentum, and centrifugal force.

Top spinning provides a great workout for both the body and mind. It requires coordination and concentration, and can be very therapeutic. The rhythmic nature of the spinning can help to calm and focus the mind, while the physical activity provides a good workout for the whole body.

Top spinning is also a great way to connect with others. It can be done alone or in groups, and is a great way to bond with friends or family members. The social aspect of top spinning can help to reduce stress and loneliness, and can lead to lasting friendships.

Celebrations

Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum in Burlington, Wisconsin celebrate the day by spinning a top at the museum at noon, but everyone is encouraged to spin a top throughout the world at a time that is most convenient for them. Participants are encouraged to spin tops in unique places, such as in a boat or plane.