International Nystagmus Awareness Day 2023: Do You Know That About 1 In Every 1,000 Babies Is Born With Nystagmus?

International Nystagmus Awareness Day is observed on June 20 every year to raise awareness about nystagmus, a condition characterized by involuntary eye movement. According to reports, about one in every 1,000 babies is born with nystagmus.

Raising awareness about nystagmus is important to promote understanding and support for individuals living with this condition. It helps to dispel misconceptions and encourages research efforts to better understand its causes, improve treatments, and enhance the quality of life for those affected.

What is nystagmus?

Nystagmus is a condition characterized by involuntary, rhythmic, and repetitive eye movements. These movements can be side-to-side (horizontal), up and down (vertical), or rotational.

Nystagmus can be classified into different types based on its characteristics, underlying causes, and onset:

Congenital Nystagmus: This type of nystagmus is present at birth or develops within the first few months of life. It is often hereditary and may be associated with visual impairments or other conditions. Acquired Nystagmus: This type of nystagmus develops later in life and can be caused by various factors such as neurological disorders, certain medications, trauma, inner ear problems, or underlying health conditions.

This condition can be present from birth or acquired later in life due to various factors such as neurological disorders, genetic conditions, medication side effects, or trauma.

Symptoms

Here are few symptoms of the eye disease-

Involuntary eye movements that can be continuous or occur intermittently.

Reduced vision, especially in conditions where nystagmus is present from birth.

Oscillating or bouncing vision.

Strain and fatigue due to the constant eye movement.

Sensitivity to bright lights.

Problems with depth perception and spatial awareness.

Head tilting or turning to find a more stable vision position.

Treatment

Treatment options for nystagmus depend on the underlying cause, severity, and associated symptoms. While there is no cure for nystagmus, management strategies and interventions can help improve vision and quality of life.