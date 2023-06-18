World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023: All You Need To Know About The Genetic Disorder

Sickle Cell Anemia Disease | Representative Photo

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is an annual observance held on June 19 to raise awareness about sickle cell disease (SCD) and promote a better understanding of this genetic disorder.

The day serves as an opportunity to advocate for policy changes and improved access to quality healthcare for individuals with sickle cell disease. Governments and policymakers are encouraged to prioritize the needs of those affected by SCD, including better screening programs, specialized care centers, and increased funding for research.

What is sickle cell disease?

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a group of inherited blood disorders characterized by abnormal hemoglobin, the protein responsible for carrying oxygen in the red blood cells. People with SCD have red blood cells that become stiff and sickle-shaped, causing various complications such as severe pain, anemia, organ damage, and increased susceptibility to infections.

Types of SCD

There are several types of sickle cell disease, the most common being:

1. Sickle Cell Anemia (HbSS): This is the most severe form of SCD and occurs when a person inherits two sickle cell genes, one from each parent.

2. Sickle Hemoglobin-C Disease (HbSC): This type of SCD occurs when a person inherits one sickle cell gene and one gene for hemoglobin C.

3. Sickle Beta-Plus Thalassemia (HbSβ+ Thalassemia): This type occurs when a person inherits one sickle cell gene and one gene for beta-thalassemia, a blood disorder that affects the production of normal hemoglobin.

4. Sickle Beta-Zero Thalassemia (HbSβ0 Thalassemia): This type occurs when a person inherits one sickle cell gene and one gene for beta-thalassemia with no production of normal hemoglobin.

Symptoms

The symptoms of sickle cell disease can vary in severity from person to person. Some common symptoms and complications include pain, anemia, weak immune system, splenic sequestration, organ damage and stroke (at a compliated level).

Treatment

Treatment for sickle cell disease aims to manage symptoms, prevent complications, and improve the quality of life. Some common treatment approaches include pain management, hydroxyurea, blood transfusions, antibiotics, bone marrow transplantation, and supportive care.

Red Ribbon

The red ribbon is the universal symbol of solidarity and support for people living with sickle cell disease. During World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, many individuals wear red ribbons or display them in various settings to show their support for those affected by the disease.

