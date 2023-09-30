International Music Day 2023: Know All About The Day That Celebrates Music

"Music Is the Universal Language Of Mankind!" is the famous quote by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow that talks about the beauty of music.

Every year on October 1, people all over the world enthusiastically celebrate International Music Day. This special day is all about coming together to enjoy and appreciate the joy that music brings to our lives. It's a day that encourages us to see music as a universal language that sparks creativity and brings people closer.

Music is a powerful way for musicians to share their thoughts, feelings, and experiences. This global celebration also highlights the wonderful diversity of music from different parts of the world.

History

Since 1949, the International Music Council (IMC), an associate organization of UNESCO, has thought that music could bring people together and promote world peace. The Council, led by its President, Lord Yehudi Menuhin, America’s most prolific violinist and music conductor at the time (1975), was convinced that music had the power to build connections and bridge cultural gaps between different communities.

Lord Yehudi Menuhin wrote a letter to the IMC members proclaiming October 1 as International Music Day. Finally, the first International Music Day was organized by the IMC on October 1, 1975.

According to Yehudi, International Music Day was intended to:

Encourage promoting musical art among all sections of society.

Motivate the application of UNESCO’s ideals of peace and friendship among people.

Create space for the evolution of cultures through the exchange of experiences.

Encourage mutual appreciation of cultures, especially their aesthetic values.

