International Mind-Body Wellness Day 2023: Here are few ways to celebrate the day

January 3rd is celebrated as International Mind-Body Wellness Day, which aims at promoting a holistic way of perceiving human wellbeing.

The connection between a healthy mind, emotions, and body is an idea rooted in many ancient and Indigenous healing traditions, Ayurvedic and Chinese medicines, Eastern philosophies, yoga. Modern day practices of mind-body wellness have been more recent.

How to celebrate International Mind-Body Wellness Day?

Take a look at some of these ways to celebrate International Mind-Body Wellness Day, not only on this one day but all throughout the year! Use the day to get started on some healthy new habits, like some of these:

Take a Yoga Class

Yoga offers all sorts of benefits that integrate the mind with the body. In addition to critical movement and stretching exercises, yoga also incorporates deep breathing exercises that can help with calmness and relaxation of the mind while reducing stress.

Drink Lots of Water

Hydration is a critical part of keeping the body healthy which, in turn, keeps the mind working properly. Dehydration can cause a variety of physical health problems, including urinary and kidney problems, high heart rate with low blood pressure, muscle soreness and cramps, dry skin, physical exhaustion and fatigue.

Work with Sleep Hygiene

One of the simplest and most important factors that relates to mind-body wellness is also a very difficult thing to practice: good sleep. In fact, a large percentage of Americans report that they don’t get enough sleep at least one night per month, and more than 10% of people say they don’t get enough quality sleep every night. This is a serious problem when it comes to mind-body wellness.

Sleep not only allows the body to be less tired and have more energy for the day, it can also improve cognitive function, balance emotions, promote the immune system, increase concentration, improve the memory and even help with reducing weight gain.

Practice Meditation

Many people have found that taking some time each day to slow down their minds and focus can help with their overall quality of life. Not only that, but meditation may also be directly connected with physical healing of ailments and illness. Plus, meditation can act as a reset that actually changes the brain to make it work more effectively.