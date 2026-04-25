International Jazz Day 2026: 'Always Tell The Story As Authentically As You Can,' Says Singaporean Vocalist, Alemay Fernandez Ahead Of Mumbai Debut

Marking International Jazz Day (April 30), the NCPA will host acclaimed Singaporean vocalist Alemay Fernandez, known for her seamless blend of jazz, soul, and contemporary influences. With a voice that is both powerful and expressive, and a stage presence that effortlessly draws audiences in, Fernandez promises an evening that celebrates the enduring spirit and global language of jazz. A seasoned performer with over 25 years in the scene, she is the only Asian jazz singer who has built an international reputation, sharing the stage with renowned artistes and headlining leading jazz venues around the world.

In an exclusive interview with Fernandez, we speak to her about how jazz came into her life, the jazz scene in the Southeast Asian city – state and her debut album, among other things.

Excerpts from the interview:

Take us back to your early days, how did your journey into music begin?

I was born into a musical family. Everyone in my family can sing or play an instrument. We used to gather around the piano and have family sing-a-long sessions every Sunday after church. We'd spontaneously break into harmonies without instruction. It was a great childhood. My mother started taking me to auditions for musical theatre and I did my first professional musical at 10 years of age. I joined the church choir at 12 and at 20 I got my first gig in a local pub. This went on to open doors for concerts festivals and arena performances with everything from duos to orchestras around the world.

Over the years, what have been some key learnings that have shaped you as a jazz singer?

Don't over think anything - it ruins everything. Breathe as deeply and as often as possible.

Always tell the story as authentically and honestly as you can and mean every word you sing. Be prepared so you relax and enjoy yourself when performance time comes. You also need to listen to everyone so you can converse on stage. I would say this is a team sport not a soliloquy. Besides, you need to know the history of the music you present and use it to set up context for your audience so they can be informed and come on the musical journey with you. Lastly, trust the process and your ability.

You’ve performed with legends like The Count Basie Orchestra, David Foster, and The Platters. How did these collaborations come about?

The Count Basie Orchestra was being brought in to Singapore to perform for a Casino mogul's birthday party and the event organisers needed a local singer to perform with them. They had worked with me before and felt I would be a great candidate for the job. I was beyond humbled. Another time was when David Foster brought me up on stage during his concert to sing with him and his band while performing in Singapore. I got a call to duet with former member of The Platters, Bobby Soul, when he was brought to Singapore for a gala event. I have been extremely fortunate to get these opportunities to perform with legends.

Your 10 song album of originals ‘Hard to Imagine’ (2016) saw you step into songwriting and production. What was that experience like, especially working with your sister Sabina and cousin Vanessa?

The ‘Hard to Imagine’ album was a labour of love seeing me go through a lot of firsts. It was a diary of musical life journeys and every song was different and had a completely different set-up/arrangement and band size. It was also recorded one song at a time and took more than 5 years to complete. The learning curve was steep but I reaped the benefits of challenging myself at every level. I came out a much more rounded musician for it. Of course, l was so grateful to be able to include family members on this album as I mentioned earlier, family is the reason I am in this business in the first place.

What themes and inspirations shaped ‘Hard to Imagine’?

There were many actually. I lost my father during this time, and gained a nephew. It also revolves around falling in Love, to other nuances like love/hate relationship with my country and growing up with jazz playing in the house all the time.

The album was crowd-funded. How did you approach that process?

My sister came up with that idea after I had been mostly self-funding the album for a while. It was taking a long time because I had to keep waiting till I had the money to record a new song. My sister approached all my musician and childhood friends and even some fans. They were all very generous. Having my sister start the crowd funding, I was able to complete everything much faster towards the end of the project.

So this International Jazz Day you are performing for the first time at the NCPA in Mumbai? What are your thoughts?

I've heard that NCPA is a beautiful venue with incredible sound made for lovers of the Arts. I can't wait to perform in this amazing venue to an appreciative audience. I’m grateful for the chance to celebrate International Jazz Day in such a gorgeous venue with these amazing musicians. I have visited Kerala and Jaipur in the past, but this is the first time in Mumbai and so I’m looking to explore Mumbai. It's always an honour and a privilege to get to perform the music I love and celebrate this wonderful genre that continues to inspire and excite.

Who’s accompanying you as your backup band and what music can audiences expect from your set?

I have worked separately with Ben Scholz on drums and Sharik Hasan on piano and I will be performing with Edwin Livingston on bass for the first time. Ben has worked with Sharik before and he is a highly accomplished musician so I am looking forward to this new collaboration put together especially for this event.

What future projects are you working on?

I am currently quite busy performing, touring and teaching but I hope to start working on writing some new material soon.

Have you heard of the Indian Jazz scene?

I have a few friends in the scene so yes they keep me updated.

For someone new to jazz, what artists or albums would you recommend as a starting point?

Always start with the classics. Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan.

How would you describe the jazz scene in Singapore today?

A small but mighty scene that has amassed a large group of young talented musicians fuelling the next generation. We have loyal fans and patrons that keep it going.

As a second generation Singaporean of Indian descent, what have you heard of India?

Indian culture is everywhere and has been very much a part of everyday life for a lot of people. Singapore has quite a sizable Indian population. So I get to enjoy Indian culture very regularly.