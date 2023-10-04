 International Day Of No Prostitution 2023: All You Need To Know About This Day
The day aims to make people aware of the problems with prostitution, the sex industry, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation.

Updated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023
International Day of No Prostitution (IDNP) is observed on October 5 every year. The day aims to make people aware of the problems with prostitution, the sex industry, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation.

The day was first observed in the United States and Australia in 2002. The purpose of this day is to speak out against prostitution. Many organizations, like the University of the Philippines Institute of Human Rights and the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, support it.

This campaign began in the early 2000s, with its first event in 2002. Its main purpose is to speak out against the terrible practice of selling women and young girls into the sex trade because they're poor or facing other problems. The day wants to make sure everyone knows that it's never okay to pay for sex.

Many organizations that care about women's well-being, human rights, and fighting human trafficking support this initiative. On this day, they hold events to teach people about the dangers of sex work and even offer self-defense training to help those involved.

However, it's important to note that not all feminists agree on this. Some feminists only oppose forced prostitution and believe that women should have the right to choose sex work if they want to. They think it's more important to support sex workers in their fight against abuse instead of trying to end all types of prostitution.

