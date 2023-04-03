International Day of Mine Awareness 2023: Date, theme, and all you need to know |

April 4 is observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. The day was declared by the General Assembly on 8 December in 2005. The mine action community around the world is led by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) they celebrate this day with different activities.

The day is mainly celebrated to help mine action work and create awareness about landmines and also about their eradication in the world.

In 2023 the United Nations Mine Action Service will acknowledge the day under the campaign “Mine Action Cannot Wait”, highlighting decades of contamination in Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Viet Nam, as well as draw attention to recent explosive ordnance contamination.

The over-arching goal will be to bring attention to areas of the world that remain contaminated after many years, and where generations have changed their lives to avoid the threat. “Safe Ground” is the campaign “turning minefields into playing fields,” which was launched by the Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2019, and the concept of clearing the Earth of landmines and other explosive hazards to make it safe for development.

The United Nations is also looking for the universalization of existing legal frameworks and also encourages its member to do the same. It undertakes this work in collaboration with interested states, civil society, mine action and international organizations.