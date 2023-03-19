International Day of Happiness: 7 Facts about happiness that will blow your mind

Happiness is about feeling content and not having to fake your feelings, so whatever makes you happy, you do you!

International Day of Happiness is a global event arranged by the United Nations annually on March 20. It serves to remind us that being happy is a human right and worth celebrating — and if you’re not already happy on this day, the celebrations may change that!

In 2011, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that made it a “fundamental human goal” to give happiness as much priority as economic opportunity. Two years later, in 2013, all 193 member states of the UN celebrated the world’s first International Day of Happiness, and it has continued to grow since.

7 facts about happiness that will blow your mind

Happiness has power over your immune system

Doing good for others means doing good for yourself

Floral scents can make you happy

Relationships are more important than money

Bright colors can brighten your day

Happiness can help alleviate pain

Being outside can make you happier

So go on and listen to Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ on repeat.