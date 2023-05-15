International Day of Families 2023: Know all about the day that celebrates your loved ones

Families—both traditional and non-traditional—are the foundation of society. International Day of Families is celebrated annually on May 15 to promote the importance of families and their significant role in society. The day is to raise awareness about the social, economic, and demographic changes that impact families worldwide.

The theme chosen for 2023 is 'Demographic Trends and Families.' This theme provides a valuable opportunity for governments, organisations, and individuals to acknowledge and appreciate the crucial role families play in society.

It also aims to promote the implementation of family-oriented policies and programs that support the overall well-being of families in communities worldwide. By recognising the influence of demographic changes on family dynamics, this theme emphasises the importance of understanding and addressing the evolving needs of families in today's world.

History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) introduced the International Day of Families in 1993, and since then, it has been celebrated annually starting from 1994. The primary purpose behind this observance is to increase awareness about the significance of families and their crucial role in society.

Throughout the years, this day has evolved into a platform that addresses various challenges and concerns affecting families, including poverty, inequality, and social exclusion. By focusing on these issues, the International Day of Families aims to promote dialogue, understanding, and action to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all families worldwide.

Significance

International Family Day holds great significance as it serves to raise awareness about the fundamental role of families as the building blocks of society. This observance recognizes and appreciates the contribution of families in fostering social and economic development, as well as their vital role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Moreover, this day sheds light on the various challenges faced by families globally, encompassing issues such as poverty, migration, achieving work-family balance, and ensuring access to essential healthcare and education. By commemorating International Family Day, we emphasize the need for supportive policies and programs that strengthen and safeguard families, along with their individual members.