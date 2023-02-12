International Condom Day: Do you know these 5 facts about condoms?

International Condom Day (ICD) is observed every year on February 13 in conjunction with Valentine’s Day. The day is a fun, tongue-in-cheek way to promote safe sex awareness while encouraging people to use condoms.

The day was set up as a way to remind people that condoms are one of the best ways to protect themselves not only from unwanted pregnancies but Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) as well.

There are condom variations available that can be used by anyone, regardless of gender.

Condoms are also highly recommended to reduce the transmission of STDs. It has contributed significantly to the reduction of the infection rate for STDs like AIDS, genital herpes, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, which are the most common of the STDs.

Condoms are not perfect, but the greatest risk that results in infections is inconsistent condom use.

Here are 5 surprising facts about condoms:

Up to 9 billion yearly condom sales

Rates of condom sales are highest in East and South-East Asia, North America, and Europe. It is the most common method of contraception in these regions

Only one partner should wear a condom

If the penetrating partner is wearing a condom, then an internal condom shouldn’t be used because the two condoms can stick together.

Latex is used as it’s cheaper

Latex replaced rubber as the material for condoms because it was cheaper and easier to make.

Free condoms

A.H.F.’s International Condom Day celebrations involve shows, education, and thousands of condoms handed out for free.

Essential medicine

The condom is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines — a list of medications that are considered the most effective, safe, and necessary in a medical system.

