'Health of Indore': 17% suffer from high cholesterol, 9.5% have high blood sugar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

A new health survey in Indore revealed that around 17% people suffered from high cholesterol, 9.5% from high blood sugar while 13% had low level of serum protein.

A little over one lakh people-- 51% male and 49% female, were sampled in a survey that is being called 'Health of Indore'.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and Central Lab director Dr Vinita Kothari released the reports on Saturday, claiming it to be the largest survey conducted of non communicable diseases in any city.

In the survey, high levels of blood glucose was found in 9.5 percent of people, cholesterol was more in 17 percent of people, 4 percent have high creatinine, while 6 percent had high levels of SGPT.

13 percent had a low level of serum protein, suggesting a poor diet i.e. low protein and high carbohydrate diet.

Deranged parameters were found more in middle class people than upper class, suggesting lifestyle diseases are no more diseases of 'rich' people.

Age wise: Highest deranged parameters were found in people of between 31 to 60 years old.

A meeting was chaired by MP Shankar Lalwani and Collector Ilayaraja T, with people of various communities, IMA, religious leaders, and other prominent people of the city to discuss the plan to make the city healthy.

MP Lalwani said that he has discussed the reports with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and will also share the data with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as it will help come up with policies that encourage preventive measures.