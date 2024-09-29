From Cocktails To Cookies: Chefs Share Coffee-Based Recipes For International Coffee Day 2024

Canva

As we observe International Coffee Day on September 30, 2024, it's time to not only celebrate the beloved brew but also its rich and bold flavours in the kitchen. Coffee, typically used in beverages, is becoming a vital ingredient in culinary delights. From cocktails to cookies, chefs are taking coffee beyond the cup, infusing it into mouthwatering dishes that satisfy your caffeine cravings. Give your coffee intake a new twist with the interesting coffee-based recipes by expert chefs to elevate your caffeine consumption.

Affogato Martini

Indulge in Cold Brew Negroni, a refreshing twist on the classic Negroni. This cocktail blends cold brew’s rich coffee notes with premium gin, vermouth, and campari, creating a perfectly balanced drink for you coffee day celebration. Check out cocktail recipe by Butterfly High.

Ingredients:

Bourbon whiskey: 30 ml

Amaro: 15 ml

Kahlua : 15 ml

Brown sugar

Vanilla gelato

Glassware: Martini glass

Garnish: Coffee beans

Steps to make:

Step 1: Mix bourbon, amaro, and kahlua with a dash of brown sugar.

Step 2: Pour into a martini glass and top with vanilla gelato. Garnish with coffee beans.

Cold Brew Negroni

For a creamier, dessert-like option, try the Affogato Martini. This decadent drink combines bourbon, kahlua, and vanilla gelato for a deliciously smooth experience, offering a unique coffee cocktail you won't want to miss. Try the recipe by Butterfly High.

Ingredients:

Infused gin in cold brew: 30 ml

Vermouth: 30 ml

Campari: 30 ml

Glassware: Old-fashioned glass

Garnish: Orange peel

Steps to make:

Step 1: Shake the cold brew-infused gin, vermouth, and Campari together.

Step 2: Strain into an old-fashioned glass and garnish with orange peel.

Coffee Oats Cranberry Cookies

Here's how to make Coffee Oats Cranberry Cookies, recipe by Chef Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.

Ingredients:

Refined flour: 200 Gms

Oats: 270 Gms

Coffee powder: 20 Gms

Brown sugar: 300 Gms

Expresso shot: 30 Ml

Salt: 2 Gms

Baking soda: 5 Gms

Butter: 170 Gms

One egg

Water as per requirement

Steps to make:

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and lightly grease your cookie sheets.

Step 2: In a bowl, whisk together the refined flour, salt, baking soda, and coffee powder, then set aside.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar until smooth and fluffy. Add the egg, water, and vanilla, mixing well. Gradually fold in the flour mixture, followed by the oats. Lastly, stir in the shot of espresso.

Step 4: Drop spoonfuls of the dough onto the prepared cookie sheets, spacing them about 2 inches apart.

Step 5: Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Transfer the cookies to wire racks to cool and your delicious coffee oats cranberry cookies are ready.