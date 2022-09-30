International Coffee Day 2022: Five coffee infused beauty products to get a magical glow

International Coffee Day 2022: Five cosmetic products that contain coffee to beautify your skin |

tooCoffee as a beverage is yes for most of us. But when it comes to coffee infused beauty products, they are a best shot to try. For ages, coffee is known to help clearing dead skin, treating acne, moisturising, boosting skin’s defence against premature ageing and so on. If you have tried some of them already, you have experienced the magic of those aromatic products. And if you have not, we bring to you a list of beauty products to rejuvenate yourself.

Mamaearth C3 Face Mask

The mask removes impurities from the skin and makes it glowing. The mask is free of sulfates, paraben, silicones, SLS, PEGs, animal derived ingredients and synthetic fragrance.

Sugar- Coffee Lip Balm

Keep your lips hydrated with this coffee lip balm. Coupled with shea butter, jojoba oil and vitamin E, the balm promises to offer sun protection while leaving your lips nourished.

WOW Skin Science Caffeine Face Serum

Claimed to have anti-aging, anti-wrinkles property, this coffee induced serum restores skin's dead cells. It has no parabens, silicones and mineral oil which makes it a perfect choice to your must-have list.

mCaffeine Coffee Bath Bomb

To have a de-stressing and relaxing bath, use this bath bomb which dissolves into a creamy fizz on contact with water. It is claimed the bath bomb invigorates the senses and leaves the skin naturally scented.

Plum Hand Cream

Keep your hands smooth and nourished with this coffee based hand cream. It is claimed to be vegan and paraben, SLS and phthalate-free.

