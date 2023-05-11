International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day: Know 7 surprising facts about the disease

International Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/ Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (M.E./C.F.S.) Awareness Day is observed every year on May 12. The day aims to support and recognise people with M.E./C.F.S. and other chronic immunological and neurological diseases by raising awareness and providing useful information.

International Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/ Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (M.E./C.F.S.) Awareness Day was observed for the first time in 1993. The holiday was created by Thomas Hennessy, who also lived with M.E./C.F.S. May 12 was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who experienced symptoms of what many believe to be M.E./C.F.S. or fibromyalgia.

What is M.E./C.F.S?

M.E./C.F.S. is a chronic, long-term disability that causes unusually severe fatigue after a person exerts themselves. This fatigue is not relieved by rest and occurs even after minor physical, mental or emotional exertion which the person could easily carry out before the onset of the illness.

Symptoms

The symptoms include joint pain, unrefreshing sleep, headaches, dizziness, nausea, depression, stress, anxiety, thinking problems, difficulty concentrating, pain, and worsened memory. This disease affects a person’s quality of life and limits productivity.

In some cases, chronic fatigue can last a lifetime. However, the exact cause of M.E./C.F.S. is unknown.

7 Surprising facts about the disease:

About 84% to 91% of people with M.E./C.F.S. are not even aware that they have it.

Women are four times more likely to be affected by M.E./C.F.S. than men.

Inactive and overweight people face a higher risk of being impacted by M.E./C.F.S.

The average onset age of M.E./C.F.S. is 33 years, though it can influence those who are much older or younger.

ME/CFS changes people’s ability to do daily tasks, like taking a shower or preparing a meal.

Many people living with M.E./C.F.S. experience social isolation and depression.

The illness is often misunderstood and might not be taken seriously by some healthcare providers.