Mental Health Awareness Month 2023: 8 effective ways to de-stress and relax your mind

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023
Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 is celebrated from 1st to 31st May; let us see a few effective ways to de-stress and relax your mind
Deep breathing: is a powerful way to calm the nervous system and reduce stress. When you breathe deeply you bring oxygen into the body, and brain that promote relaxation
Mindful meditation: When we meditate, we focus our attention on the present moment and let go of any distracting thoughts or worries. This helps to calm the mind and relax the body, which in turn reduces the production of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Additionally, regular meditation can increase our resilience to stress, making us better able to handle difficult situations in our daily lives
Exercise: is not only good for your physical health but also for your mental health. When we exercise, our bodies release endorphins, which are known as the 'feel-good' chemicals. Exercise also helps to reduce cortisol, the hormone associated with stress and for releasing built-up tension and frustration to clear our minds
Proper sleep: is essential for reducing stress and maintaining optimal health. When we don't get enough sleep, our bodies produce more stress hormones leading to increased anxiety and irritability. Additionally, lack of sleep can impair our ability to make clear decisions and manage our emotions effectively
Listening to relaxing music: has been found to be effective in reducing stress levels by slowing the heart rate and reducing anxiety levels. Music has lead torelease hormones such as dopamine, which can lead to feelings of pleasure and relaxation
Digital detoxification: Avoid emails, smartphones and TV news. Take time each day to escape from the digital world
Have some 'me time': Many of us work long hours, meaning we often don't spend enough time doing things we really enjoy. It's important to take some time for spending time on a favourite hobby, socialising, relaxing or exercise away from work
Avoid unhealthy habits: Don't rely on alcohol, smoking and caffeine as your ways of coping. They might provide temporary relief, but in the long term, these crutches won't solve your problems. They'll just create new ones. ''It's best to tackle the cause of your stress''
Thanks For Reading!