International Anti-Corruption Day: Significance, history and everything else you need to know

On Wednesday, many took to social media platforms marking International Anti-Corruption Day, and urging people to turn to transparent practices. "On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, let us resolve to be honest and inspire others to do the same. #InternationalAntiCorruptionDay," tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Many others have echoed similar comments, and the topic is now trending on social media.

While this is an ongoing issue spanning across the world, the UN emphasises that the aftermath may be far worse in 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, global leaders have expressed concern about exploitative practices that may mean the difference between life an death. "The response to the virus is creating new opportunities to exploit weak oversight and inadequate transparency, diverting funds away from people in their hour of greatest need," the UN website quotes Secretary-General António Guterres as saying. The UN is currently running a campaign to urge nations to "Recover with Integrity".