V-Day: William Shakespeare, 81, becomes second person to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in UK

An 81-year-old man from Warwickshire, named William Shakespeare, became only the second person in the UK to receive Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday.

The first person to get the shot was 90-year-old Maggie Keenan. Both reecieved the vaccinations at University Hospital Coventry this morning.

As the process to vaccine Brits got underway, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, "I'm feeling quite emotional seeing those pictures, it's been such a tough year for so many people but finally we have our way through it, the light at the end of the tunnel.

"It seems so simple having a jab in your arm but that will protect Margaret and the people around her. If we manage to do that for everyone who is vulnerable to this disease we can move on and return to normal. I am so grateful to the whole team who made this happen," he said.

V-Day

The UK kicked off its biggest-ever vaccine campaign in history on Tuesday, a day being dubbed V-Day by the National Health Service (NHS).

Maggie was given the life-saving jab by nurse May Parsons at her local hospital in Coventry at 6:31 am GMT.

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19, it's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year," said Maggie, who turns 91 next week.

"It's a huge honour to be the first person in the country to deliver a COVID-19 jab to a patient, I'm just glad that I'm able to play a part in this historic day," said nurse Parsons.

87-year-old British Indian grandfather of nine Hari Shukla, is also among the batch of people to get the dose at a hospital in Newcastle.

People aged 80 and over as well as care home workers will be first to receive the jab this week, according to the criteria set by the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

"Today marks a huge step forward in the UK's fight against coronavirus, as we begin delivering the vaccine to the first patients across the whole country. I am immensely proud of the scientists who developed the vaccine, members of the public who took part in trials, and the NHS who have worked tirelessly to prepare for rollout," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson, however, cautioned the brits to say that mass vaccination will take time, and therefore there was a need to remain "clear-eyed" about the challenges that remain.

"As the programme ramps up in the weeks and months ahead, it is as important as ever to keep to the COVID Winter plan ? following the rules in your area and remember the basics of hands, face and space," he said.

Pfizer vaccine got the green light from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week.