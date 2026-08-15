Insult To Tiranga: Chhattisgarh's Holy Cross Hospital Staffer Seen Sweeping Over Indian Flag Lying On The Floor

Insult of Tiranga in a viral video | X

A video showing a cleaning staff member at Holy Cross Hospital in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, allegedly sweeping over an Indian national flag lying on the floor has sparked outrage on social media. The incident comes on Independence Day, when the country is celebrating 80 years of freedom. Patients' relatives filmed and objected to the act, sparking widespread public anger and police complaints.

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Insult of the Tiranga in a video

A viral video from the Missionary Holy Cross Hospital (Mission Hospital) in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, emerged around Independence Day 2026, showing a cleaning staff member sweeping over an Indian tricolour flag lying on the floor. Patients' relatives filmed and objected to the act, sparking widespread public anger and police complaints.

The video purportedly shows a staff member engaged in cleaning activities while the Tricolour is seen lying on the floor. As the person sweeps the area, the broom appears to pass over the national flag. The footage has drawn criticism from social media users, with many questioning how the Tricolour was allowed to be left on the floor.

Patients pledge to pick Tiranga respectfully

According to reports, relatives of some patients at the hospital informed a sanitation worker about the Tricolour and asked him to pick it up respectfully. It is alleged that despite being told this, the worker acted negligently and attempted to remove the flag using a broom. Subsequently, someone recorded a video of the entire incident and shared it on social media. Following the emergence of the video, people have begun questioning the functioning of the hospital management.

Protocols for the Indian Flag

As a citizen of India, one should know the protocols for the Indian Flag. The display and handling of the Indian National Flag (Tiranga) is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002. It outlines specific rules regarding dimensions, positioning, and respectful treatment to ensure the national symbol is always honoured.

The Flag Code of India, 2002, lays down guidelines for displaying and handling the national flag. The Tricolour should always be treated with dignity and should never be allowed to touch the ground or floor. It should also be kept clean and in good condition.

Video sparks outrage

The incident has attracted attention because of the significance attached to the national flag, particularly during Independence Day celebrations. The Tiranga is a symbol of India's sovereignty, unity and national pride, and its handling is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Under the Flag Code, the national flag should be treated with dignity and respect. The code also lays down guidelines concerning the display, handling and disposal of damaged or soiled flags. However, the hospital management has not yet issued any official statement regarding the matter.