Inspired By Diljit Dosanjh's Girnar Parvat Visit? Here's What Makes This Gujarat Destination Special |

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently caught the attention of fans after sharing glimpses of his visit to Girnar Parvat in Gujarat. The magnificent site is known for its spiritual significance, ancient temples and scenic landscapes. Girnar is one of the most revered pilgrimage destinations in the state. Ahead of the next stop on his Aura India Tour, the singer took a little pause and visited Girnar Parvat. The star shared a glimpse of his spiritual outing with fans on Instagram.

Diljit visited the site around November 17–18 and trekked part of the mountain path, rode a cable car and offered prayers at the Ambaji Mata Temple. While sharing glimpses of the trip on his Instagram account, he wrote, "GIRNAR PARVAT. Formed Around 66 Million Years Ago. Gujarat.”

About Girnar Parvat

Girnar Parvat is located near Junagadh. The mountain attracts devotees, trekkers and nature enthusiasts throughout the year. But what makes Girnar Parvat so special? The hill is considered sacred by both Hindus and Jains. The mountain is home to several ancient temples and religious sites that hold immense spiritual importance. For Hindus, the Ambaji Temple, dedicated to Goddess Amba, is among the most significant shrines here. The Dattatreya Paduka Temple, situated near the summit, is another important pilgrimage site.

For the Jain community, Girnar holds special significance as the place associated with the liberation of the 22nd Jain Tirthankara, Lord Neminath. The mountain features several beautifully carved Jain temples that showcase remarkable architectural craftsmanship.

A trek that tests your endurance

One of the biggest attractions of Girnar is its challenging climb. The mountain has thousands of stone steps leading to its various temples and viewpoints. Pilgrims and trekking enthusiasts undertake the journey to experience its spiritual atmosphere and breathtaking surroundings.

Visitors can also use the Girnar Ropeway, which makes reaching the Ambaji Temple area easier and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Breathtaking natural beauty

Beyond its religious importance, Girnar is known for its lush greenery, rocky terrain and diverse wildlife. The site is situated within the Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary, and the region is also home to Asiatic lions, leopards and several bird species.

How to reach Girnar Parvat

Girnar offers a unique experience of tranquillity, lush greenery and a sense of spirituality. If you are looking to experience something like that, then, if you are travelling by train, first come to the Junagadh Junction and take an auto-rickshaw or taxi to Bhavnath Taleti, where both the stone stairway and the ropeway lower station begin.

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