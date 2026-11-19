Gujarat: Woman, Lover Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Newborn Daughter Hours After Birth, Dumping Body In Pit | Representative Image

A 21-year-old woman and her 32-year-old lover have been arrested for allegedly strangling their newborn daughter hours after her birth and dumping her body in a pit in Anguthala village, located in the Dehgam subdivision of Gandhinagar, police said on Thursday.

According to investigators quoted by NDTV, the woman, identified as Kalpana Solanki, had been living separately from her husband for more than a year and had not returned to her matrimonial home during this period. She reportedly conceived the child during her relationship with Kalji Solanki.

On the night of November 14, Kalpana went into labour and stepped out to a nearby grazing ground, claiming she needed to relieve herself. She delivered the baby girl there before handing the newborn over to Kalji, who allegedly strangled the infant and abandoned her in a pit. Investigators said the couple committed the act "out of fear of social disgrace".

The newborn was later spotted by some locals, who rushed her to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. However, she succumbed during treatment. A post-mortem examination subsequently established strangulation as the cause of death.