Inside Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan’s Luxury Eyewear Collection Made In Japan, Now Making Its Retail Debut In India

Shopping for luxury sunglasses is about more than finding a frame that looks good. It is also about the details, the materials and, of course, how the pair feels when you finally try it on. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s luxury label D’YAVOL X Eyewear is now bringing that experience to physical stores from October 17, 2026, moving beyond its digital-first launches.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s luxury eyewear label goes offline



D’YAVOL X Eyewear marked its foray into physical retail with an exclusive gala in Mumbai, offering guests an up-close glimpse into its luxury eyewear collection. Aryan Khan graced the intimate occasion, while Gauri Khan joined the evening in support of the brand’s latest milestone.



For the uninitiated, D’YAVOL X has so far built its eyewear presence through online launches and exclusive, limited-edition drops. With its retail debut, the label is taking its designs offline, allowing customers to explore the collection in person at select Dayal Opticals and Brooke & Carter boutiques across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

D’YAVOL X Eyewear collection showcase in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: FPJ

Inside the collection made in Japan



We got an up-close look at the D’YAVOL X Eyewear collection, which brings together classic shapes and more contemporary designs, with options ranging from streamlined aviators to bold rectangular frames and geometric silhouettes. The overall aesthetic balances timeless styles with a sharper, modern edge.



The colour palette leans towards versatile neutrals and earthy finishes. Black frames sit alongside polished gunmetal, warm tortoiseshell and muted bronze, while the lenses come in solid or gradient tints. The result is a collection that moves between understated everyday eyewear and more statement-making sunglasses.

Inside the limited-edition collection made in Japan | Image Courtesy: FPJ

Craftsmanship is another imoressive part of the collection. The frames are made in Japan in limited quantities each year, using materials such as premium acetate and lightweight titanium. Attention to fit, finish and frame construction forms part of the it’s luxury positioning.



The presentation extends beyond the sunglasses themselves. At the Mumbai showcase, the eyewear was displayed alongside branded presentation boxes and leather cases, with subtle logos and graphic details adding to the packaging. Together, the frames and accessories give the collection a considered, premium identity.



For those curious about the price tag, the brand has not yet revealed the retail prices for the collection. Customers can check with the selected outlets for pricing details and availability.