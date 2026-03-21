Inside Rishab Sharma's Wardrobe; How The Musician Blended Tradition With Devotion & Style

Rishabh Rikhiram's Outfit | Instagram/

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a young Indian sitarist, music producer, and mental health advocate who has gained global recognition for blending classical Indian music with modern sensibilities. He recently performed in Bengaluru on March 15, 2026, as part of his “Sitar for Mental Health” India tour, where he blended classical ragas with meditative soundscapes to create a deeply immersive experience. Just like his concert, which was loved by audiences, his outfit reflected a balance of tradition and modern expression. Keep on reading to know his outfit that perfectly blends with music and more about his concert.

Decoding Rishab's iconic dress

Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma was wearing a rich emerald Kanjivaram silk brocade with intricate gold motifs. He paired it with a green jacket and a white dhoti. The jacket features Tanjore embroidery. He paired the ensemble with an ivory drape for fluidity and a striking red Mysore crepe silk stole that featured a hand-embroidered Nandi motif. It is inspired by Lord Shiva's sacred bull, Nandi, which symbolises unwavering loyalty, strength, and spiritual devotion. He paired the look with an antique gold necklace that featured Goddess Lakshmi. The temple pendant necklace is a style of South Indian long haram jewellery.

His outfit is a striking blend of heritage craftsmanship and spiritual storytelling. Known for seamlessly merging art and identity, the musician’s ensemble reflects the same depth and intention that defines his music.

Tanjore work is rooted in traditional South Indian temple art

What truly sets the outfit apart is its Tanjore-inspired embroidery. It is rooted in traditional South Indian temple art and culture. Tanjore work is celebrated for its ornate detailing, gold accents, and devotional themes. The design moves beyond decoration and creates a visual story that connects fashion with centuries-old artistry.

About Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma was born into Delhi’s renowned Rikhi Ram family of luthiers (instrument makers). He was introduced to the sitar at a very early age and began training under his father, Sanjay Sharma. Rishab picked up the sitar at just 10 years old and made his stage debut as a teenager. His early performances caught the attention of legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, who played a key role in shaping his musical journey.