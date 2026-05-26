Inside Nita Ambani Gifted 'Mumbai Indians Gift Bag' To ESA Students During Their Last Match At Wankhede Stadium | WATCH |

A heartwarming video from Mumbai Indians’ final home match at the Wankhede Stadium is now winning hearts online. The viral clip shows one of the ESA students unboxing a special Mumbai Indians merchandise hamper gifted during the franchise’s clash against Rajasthan Royals, giving fans a closer look at the thoughtful goodies packed inside.

The initiative was part of Nita Ambani’s Education and Sports for All (ESA) programme under the Reliance Foundation, through which nearly 20,000 underprivileged children were invited to watch the IPL match live at the stadium free of cost.

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Another touching glimpse from the event has surfaced online through an Instagram reel showing the contents of the specially curated gift bags handed to the children.

In the clip, the student begins unboxing a white tote bag decorated with Mumbai Indians-themed prints. The first item she pulls out is a bright blue trumpet designed for cheering during the match atmosphere. She then showcases a curly blue wig that instantly reminded fans of legendary former MI bowler Lasith Malinga’s iconic hairstyle.

The hamper also included a hand-clap noisemaker, a Mumbai Indians-themed jigsaw puzzle, a diary, and a reusable water bottle. As the unboxing continued, viewers also got a glimpse of a themed pouch, a stylish bucket hat, a pack of sketch pens and finally a Mumbai Indians flag to complete the fan kit.

Social media users were quick to praise the thoughtful curation of the gifts, with many calling it a wholesome gesture for the young attendees. Several fans also appreciated how the initiative combined cricket, entertainment and education while ensuring the children felt included in the high-energy IPL atmosphere.

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Ahead of the game, Nita Ambani was also seen addressing the Mumbai Indians players in an emotional moment, urging them to play 'with all their heart' and spread smiles among the children attending the match. Her interaction with the team had already gone viral online, with many praising the initiative for giving thousands of students a memorable stadium experience.