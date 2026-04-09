Inside Mumbai NMACC’s ‘Ek Mutthi Aasman’ Exhibition Showcasing Contemporary Art | Instagram @nmacc.india

Mumbai’s cultural landscape is buzzing as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) marks its third anniversary with a new exhibition titled Ek Mutthi Aasman (A Fistful of Sky). The showcase, currently open to the public, promises an immersive artistic experience that blends contemporary narratives with innovative use of everyday materials.

The exhibition was unveiled with a special preview attended by Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, alongside renowned artist Subodh Gupta and curator Clare Lilley. Supported by Nature Morte, the exhibition spans four expansive levels at the Art House, offering visitors a deep dive into layered storytelling and modern artistic expressions.

What makes Ek Mutthi Aasman particularly noteworthy is its presentation of several major works being displayed in India for the very first time. Through thought-provoking installations and reimagined objects, the exhibition explores themes of identity, memory, and everyday life, inviting viewers to engage with art in new and meaningful ways.

When & Where:

The exhibition will be on view from April 3 to May 17, 2026, at NMACC, located in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

How To Reach:

NMACC is easily accessible via the Western and Central railway lines, with Bandra and Kurla stations being the closest. Visitors can also opt for cabs or buses to reach the BKC area conveniently.

The exhibition is part of NMACC’s grand 3rd anniversary celebrations, which kicked off on April 3, 2026, with a star-studded “pink carpet” gala attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Kiara Advani, along with a special musical showcase titled “Ek Sur – Bharat Ki Awaaz.”