'Inke Pants Upar Nai Hote Kya': Nia Sharma Steps Out In A Bold Look In Mumbai, Fans React- VIDEO

Nia Sharma Steps Out In A Bold Look In Mumbai, Fans React- VIDEO |

Television actress Nia Sharma has grabbed attention with her latest spotting in Mumbai, turning heads with her casual yet bold fashion choice. The actress was seen posing for the paparazzi, while her unconventional look quickly caught the attention of fans online, with one user commenting, "Upar krlo."

Nia was seen wearing a white cropped T-shirt, which she paired with loose-fitting black low-rise jogger-style pants. The low-slung trousers featured a relaxed waistline, with the waistband of her black inner layer subtly visible above the pants, adding an edgy and contemporary touch to her otherwise casual look.

As Nia walked through the streets of Andheri, Mumbai, she carried a black Balmain bag, adding a luxe element to her street-style appearance. She completed the look with her hair left open in soft waves and a pair of Converse sneakers, giving the outfit a sporty and effortless finish.

Soon, fans flooded the comment section with reactions to her look. One user wrote, "Upar krlo." Another jokingly commented, "But why ? İnke pants upar nai hote kya."

Nia Sharma's love for fashion is hardly a secret, and her penchant for statement handbags has often complemented her bold sartorial choices. Her latest outing was no different, with the actress adding a luxe touch to her casual look with a black Balmain bag. Earlier, Nia had also spoken about the criticism, saying she has never been particularly bothered by trolling over her fashion choices.

Nia Sharma has also been making headlines lately for her personal life, with the actress sparking dating rumours with Sikander Singh. The speculation gained momentum after the two were reportedly spotted together during Nia’s Maldives vacation, with the actress sharing glimpses from the getaway that included Sikander. Fans were quick to wonder if Nia had subtly soft-launched her rumoured boyfriend, though the actress has not officially confirmed their relationship.