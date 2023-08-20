Indonesia To Launch A Golden Visa; Here’s All You Need To Know About It

Good news for all Indian travellers! Indonesia, a popular Southeast Asian holiday destination for Indians, is all set to introduce its Golden Visa program by the end of this year.

The initiative will extend Golden Visa benefits to tourists visiting the country. With this decision, Indonesia joins the ranks of various nations, such as Mexico, Greece, Canada, Costa Rica, and Sri Lanka, which offer extended visas to visitors making substantial financial commitments.

What is a Golden Visa?

Under this policy, foreign individuals and international companies making substantial investments in Indonesia through commerce or tourism will be exempt from visa requirements.

The Golden Visa policy will offer validity periods of five and ten years. Among the notable advantages of this visa category is the implementation of faster and more efficient procedures. Additionally, the Golden Visa will grant long-term visitors the ability to possess property in Indonesia.

Renowned for its cultural diversity and captivating landscapes, Indonesia is a coveted travel destination with its array of volcanoes and a constellation of 17,000 distinct islands.

Indians travelling to Indonesia

With each passing year, the number of Indians travelling to Indonesia is steadily on the rise. The rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions of Indonesia also captivate Indian travelers. The country's natural beauty, with its stunning landscapes, vibrant beaches, and lush forests, is a major attraction. The affordability of travel and the availability of delicious Indonesian cuisine that often resonates with Indian tastes contribute to the appeal.

