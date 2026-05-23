Indigo Pilot Shares Stunning Midnight View Of India–Pakistan Border, Internet Reflects Emotionally, Calls It “Border Of Pain And Partition”

The India and Pakistan border is one of the biggest issues which hasn't been solved till now since Pakistan captured the part of India's Kashmir, which is known as Azad Kashmir or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The border issue once again came into the limelight after an IndiGo pilot shared a striking midnight view of the India–Pakistan border, captured from high altitude during a flight, leaving social media users both amazed and reflective. The video, which quickly went viral online, shows a glowing line of lights stretching across the dark landscape, marking the divide between the two nations.

India-Pak Border | Instagram/ capt_pradeepkrishnan

India-Pak border illuminates in a viral video

An IndiGo pilot shared breathtaking aerial footage highlighting how the border appears vividly illuminated at night, with clusters of lights on either side forming a sharp contrast against the surrounding darkness. Many viewers were captivated by the rare perspective from the cockpit, describing it as visually stunning, while some viewers got emotional as the PoK areas illuminate in the dark in the viral video.

IndiGo pilot shares the aerial view

The video of the India–Pakistan aerial view was shared by an IndiGo pilot on his Instagram handle with a caption, "They say you can spot the India–Pakistan border from space at night, a glowing line of lights cutting across the darkness, visible even from orbit!" In the video, the pilot is seen standing in a cockpit before passengers and says, "Ladies and gentlemen, if you look outside the aircraft, you might capture a glimpse of one of the most sensitive, heavily guarded borders of the world, India and Pakistan border."

Netizens' reaction

As the video surfaced on social media, Instagram, it took the internet by storm and was flooded with netizens' reactions. Many praised the wonderful sight, while some got emotional after seeing the border and recalled the painful history behind it.

One of the users named spdxb questions the pilot's authenticity of the video and says, "An career equipment. Which is restricted in neighbouring country airspace. How come you are able to fly over their airspace and able to click such pictures? I also saw these fencing while flying over their airspace over 38,000 ft. But your picture seems these are the pictures of low flying altitude and it's too much of habitat light around these fencing. Please let me know if you are flying above dense region of Punjab or J&K. But how come you can click and fly at such low altitude over these area. Maybe you edited. Please let me know."

Another user named protima_venugopal comments, "So beautiful? Itna khoobsurat I wouldn't want to forge a war yaar...stupid human beings...the new generation of Indians and Pakistanis like Gen Z and Alpha should start clicking aesthetic pics at the border...maybe war will stop coz they will be more interested in clicking beautiful pics and being the main character energy...hehe...."

One user says, "Tell us your flight number and we'll travel accordingly."

While another user says, "Wow but the border of pain and partition."