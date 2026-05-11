Viral Video: Pakistani Journalist Claims Easily Stepping Into India At Ganda Singh Border Crossing Near Kasur; Netizens Slam Her Over Misinformation

Viral Video: Pakistani Journalist Claims Easily Stepping Into India At Ganda Singh Border Crossing Near Kasur; Netizens Slam Her For Misinformation |

A video has gone viral on the internet showing a Pakistani content creator and investigative journalist, claiming to cross the India-Pakistan border at the Ganda Singh Border Crossing near Kasur in Pakistan. The woman also claimed that she stepped into India very easily.

Viral Video Shows Content Creator 'Stepping' Into India

In the video shared on Instagram by a user Sana Qadir, one can see her showing the area near the Kasur border. She can be seen claiming that she is standing on the border of both the nations, secured by just a few bamboos and a cloth string, according to her. Later, she can be seen pointing towards a construction site, claiming to be on the Indian side of the border.

She can also be heard saying that Indian side is still being developed here while you can see Pakistan is much developed. Later she can be seen stepping into the construction area by crossing the temporary boundary and claiming to be stepped into India. The video has gone viral in India with many questioning the border forces on whether it is so easy to step into our nation.

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Netizens Slam Content Creator Over Misinformation

However, netizens responded sharply to the content creator's claims and slammed her over misinformation. Several sharp-eyed netizens pointed out that the border gate was seen behind her in the video, which means she is standing in Pakistan. Some also stated that the border she showed and the construction site, both are in her nation as she is several metres away from the actual India-Pakistan border.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

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The video was posted on Instagram by Sana Qadir on May 9. Since then, until the time when this report was posted, the video had over 5,000 likes and more than 600 comments. Sana, according to her bio and the content on her account, is an investigative journalist in Pakistan. Her Instagram account has more than 38,000 followers.