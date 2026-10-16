India’s Wetland Network Grows With Two New Additions: All About Sukhna Wetland And Sauj Jheel | X

India’s wetland network has added two more wetlands to its list. India’s Ramsar Site network has grown to 103 wetlands, with Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh and Sauj Jheel in Uttar Pradesh joining the list.

Wetlands are vital natural ecosystems that provide habitats for birds and aquatic species, help regulate water flow and contribute to environmental sustainability. These wetlands conserve biodiversity, strengthen water and climate security, and sustain local livelihoods. Their recognition also reinforces the importance of protecting these vital ecosystems for future generations. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the addition of the wetlands on Thursday.

The Ramsar Convention, an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands, recognises wetlands of international importance. However, the inclusion of Sukhna Wetland and Sauj Jheel as new Ramsar sites should be confirmed against an official announcement before publication.

India adds two wetlands as Ramsar sites

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the addition of two wetlands as Ramsar sites. Sharing on his social media account on X, he wrote, "India’s Ramsar site tally reaches 103. India continues to strengthen its commitment to wetland conservation, with Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh and Sauj Jheel in Uttar Pradesh becoming the latest additions to the list of Ramsar Sites."

He further said, "These additions reaffirm India’s ongoing efforts to conserve its rich wetland ecosystems and strengthen the ecological, climatic and livelihood benefits they provide."

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What is Sukhna Wetland?

Sukhna Lake is a prominent water body in Chandigarh, located at the foothills of the Shivalik range. It was created in 1958. The artificial lake is an important recreational destination and supports a variety of bird species.

The lake and its surrounding environment provide habitat for resident and migratory birds, making the area significant for biodiversity. It also contributes to groundwater recharge and helps maintain the region’s ecological balance.

Conservation challenges at Sukhna Lake

Sukhna Lake is a popular destination for boating, walking and birdwatching. However, urbanisation, pollution and fluctuations in water levels pose challenges to the conservation of the ecosystem. Like other freshwater wetlands, such water bodies can support aquatic vegetation, fish, insects and birdlife, while serving as important habitats for migratory species. It is located in the Kishni tehsil of the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.