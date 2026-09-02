India’s Tricolour Shines At World Nomad Games 2026 As PM Modi Cheers Athletes In Kyrgyzstan; Watch Video

India’s Tricolour Shines At World Nomad Games 2026 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered the Indian contingent during the grand opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games 2026 at the Bishkek Arena in Kyrgyzstan on August 31, 2026. India's 87-member delegation, holding the Tricolour high, proudly marched into the stadium. PM Modi waved and cheered the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony as the Indian athletes proudly walked into the stadium holding the Tricolour flag.

PM Modi cheers and waves to Indian athletes

India’s Tricolour took centre stage at the World Nomad Games 2026 in Kyrgyzstan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered Indian athletes participating in the international sporting event. He welcomed the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony. The sixth edition of the Games is being held from August 31 to September 6, with India sending 73 athletes along with 10 cultural participants and 4 scientific representatives.

About the World Nomad Games

The World Nomad Games, often called the Olympics of Central Asia, bring together athletes from different countries to compete in traditional and indigenous sports rooted in nomadic cultures. The event showcases unique sporting traditions while promoting cultural exchange, friendship and international cooperation.

PM Modi visit to Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister Modi visited Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from August 31 to September 1, 2026, to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. He also extended his support to the Indian contingent participating in the World Nomad Games 2026. A video capturing the moment showed the Indian flag being proudly displayed at the venue, creating a memorable sight for the athletes and spectators.

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India’s participation is particularly significant as several disciplines featured at the Games are closely connected with strength, endurance, horsemanship and traditional combat skills. The event provides Indian athletes with an opportunity to showcase their talent while representing the country’s rich sporting traditions.