India's greatest architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at the age of 95

On January 24, India’s greatest architect, Balkrishna Doshi, passed away at the age of 95. Doshi was the first Indian to receive the prestigious Pritzker Prize award in 2018.

The news of Joshi's death was shared by Architecture Digest of India on Instagram. AD took to Instagram and wrote, “A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an indelible legacy. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a true inspiration to the people of this country. His contribution to architecture, art, life, culture and philosophy will be remembered forever.”

Early Life

Balkrishna Doshi (also known as BV Doshi) was born in Pune on 26 August 1927.

He began his career as an assistant to celebrated architect Le Corbusier, a Swiss-French architect, designer, urban planner, and pioneer who laid the master plan for Chandigarh. He also worked with the famous architect Louis Kahn.

He has built low-cost housing and public institutions like IIM-Bangalore, the Aranya Low-Cost Housing, and Tagore Memorial Hall.

His major projects are Atira Guest House in 1958, the CEPT University in 1966 and the Amdavad ni Gufa art gallery in 1994.

The Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus, Tagore Hall and Memorial Theatre and the Sangath studio are some of his other works.

In fact, the Aranya Low-Cost Housing project for 80,000 households, located 6 km from Indore, was built at Rs 100 million way back in 1989, which also won Doshi the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1996.

In 1955, he founded his studio, Vastu Shilpa Consultants. He had founded the Vastu Shilpa Foundation to help evolve the indigenous design and planning standards in India.

Awards

The Ahmedabad-based acclaimed architect made India proud earlier in May 2022 when he was conferred the Royal Gold Notably, BV Doshi was among the rare people to have been awarded both the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Architecture Prize, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture.

