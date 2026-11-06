India's Ancient Texts Mahabharata, Arthashastra And Rajatarangini Added To UNESCO's Memory Of The World Register |

Indian mythological scriptures are one of the oldest rich literary works in the world. But what if they get world recognition? Now, the world has recognised the cultural and historical heritage of India. India's rich literary, cultural and historical heritage has received global recognition, with three significant ancient works, including the Mahabharata, Arthashastra and Rajatarangini, being added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register. It was announced by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Let's understand how it is important to India.

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Indian ancient scriptures added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register

On Thursday, November 5, the Indian ancient scriptures were inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat welcomed the world recognition and highlighted the historical and intellectual significance of these texts, which have contributed to India's literary traditions, political thought and understanding of history.

Sharing the scriptures' photos on X, the minister wrote, "A moment of immense pride for India! The inclusion of Rājataraṅgiṇī, Mahābhārata and Arthaśāstra in @UNESCO Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register is a landmark recognition of India’s extraordinary documentary and civilisational heritage. These timeless works embody our rich traditions of historical inquiry, philosophical thought and statecraft, whose wisdom continues to inspire humanity."

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Talking about PM Modi's visionary leadership, Shekhawat says, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India’s civilisational legacy is receiving unprecedented global recognition and its rightful place on the world stage."

About Mahabharata, Arthashastra and Rajatarangini

The Mahabharata is traditionally attributed to sage Veda Vyasa, who is one of India's two major Sanskrit epics. The whole epic narrates the conflict between the Pandavas and Kauravas and explores themes of duty, righteousness, morality, family relationships and the complexities of human life. It also contains the brief philosophical conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjuna that continues to influence spiritual and philosophical thought, which are mentioned in Bhagavad Gita.

The Arthashastra is attributed to ancient Indian scholar and strategist Kautilya, also known as Chanakya. The book discusses several aspects of administration, economics, taxation, diplomacy, military strategy, intelligence networks and law. The text offers insights into the political and economic systems of ancient India.

Meanwhile, Rajatarangini, written by 12th-century Kashmiri historian Kalhana, is regarded as one of the earliest comprehensive historical chronicles of Kashmir. Written in Sanskrit, it documents the region's kings, dynasties, political developments and historical traditions, providing valuable insights into Kashmir's past.