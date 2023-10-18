Indian Origin Inderpal Singh Triumphs As The Winner Of MasterChef Singapore Season 4

MasterChef Season 4 winner Inderpal SIngh | X/ ParrySingh

In a thrilling grand finale, Inderpal Singh, a 33-year-old Singaporean of Indian descent and the owner of a home-based food and beverage (F&B) business, clinched the title of 'MasterChef Singapore' winner. This culinary showdown marked the conclusion of the fourth season, following several weeks of intense competition.

Singh's culinary prowess earned him SGD 10,000 (approximately ₹6.7 lakh) in cash and other prizes, a testament to his outstanding skills in the kitchen.

The 33-year-old thanked his wife and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his family and the valuable relationships he forged throughout his journey on MasterChef, which helped him realise his culinary ambitions.

In the grand finale of the competition, the finalists were tasked with creating a three-course menu for the judges, with a maximum score of 30 points available for each course. While the first two courses allowed the contestants to showcase their signature dishes, the dessert course presented a surprise challenge.

After a challenging three-round showdown, Singh emerged victorious with an impressive score of 76.6 out of 90. He outperformed the second-place contestant, Tina, by 3.6 points and the third-place finisher, Mandy, by 8.1 points. The judges commended Singh for his extraordinary flavour combinations, which reflected his passion and dedication to each dish, delivering delightful surprises in taste and texture with every bite.

