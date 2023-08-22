 Elevate Your Culinary Skills With MasterChef India Finalist Chef Neha Deepak Shah's Signature Kiwi Recipes
Unlock the vibrant and tangy essence of kiwi with these delightful recipes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Whether you're a fan of sweet or savory, these kiwi-infused dishes are sure to tantalise your taste buds and provide a refreshing twist to your culinary repertoire. From refreshing smoothie to mouthwatering rolls, explore a world of culinary creativity with these delectable kiwi recipes.

Stuffed Kiwi rolls

Ingredients:

3 Green Kiwi Fruits, peeled and sliced thinly into roundels using a slicer

For the filling:

1/4 cup Desiccated Coconut

2 tbsp Chopped Cranberry

2 tbsp Chopped Soft Dates

2 tbsp Nuts

For Garnish:

Nuts, Rose Petals, Silver Varq

Method:

Mix all the ingredients for filling and make logs.

Fill it into a sliced kiwi, cover with another slice & garnish.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

Kiwi Bruschetta

Ingredients:

For the kiwi Salsa:

2 Kiwis, Chopped

1/2 Small Onion, chopped

1 Green Chilli, finely chopped

2 to 3 tbsp Chopped Bell Peppers

2 tbsp Chopped Cucumber

Salt

Black Salt

A little sugar or honey

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 to 2 tbsp Chopped Coriander

For Garnish

Few Slices of Bread, toasted

Basil leaves, for garnish

Method:

Mix together all the salsa ingredients and set aside for 10-15 mins.

Now, top them onto the bread slices, garnish, serve immediately and enjoy!

Pre Workout Kiwi Smoothie

Ingredients:

2 Chilean Kiwis

1 Small Cucumber

1/2 cup Spinach

A slice of ginger

Few basil leaves

Juice of 1/2 lime

A pinch of salt

Method:

Simply blend all the ingredients to make a smoothie & serve

You can skip salt if you’d like and add a little honey.

article-image

