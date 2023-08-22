Elevate Your Culinary Skills With MasterChef India Finalist Chef Neha Deepak Shah's Signature Kiwi Recipes

Whether you're a fan of sweet or savory, these kiwi-infused dishes are sure to tantalise your taste buds and provide a refreshing twist to your culinary repertoire. From refreshing smoothie to mouthwatering rolls, explore a world of culinary creativity with these delectable kiwi recipes.
Stuffed Kiwi rolls
Ingredients:
3 Green Kiwi Fruits, peeled and sliced thinly into roundels using a slicer
For the filling:
1/4 cup Desiccated Coconut
2 tbsp Chopped Cranberry
2 tbsp Chopped Soft Dates
2 tbsp Nuts
For Garnish:
Nuts, Rose Petals, Silver Varq
Method:
Mix all the ingredients for filling and make logs.
Fill it into a sliced kiwi, cover with another slice & garnish.
Serve immediately and enjoy!
Kiwi Bruschetta
Ingredients:
For the kiwi Salsa:
2 Kiwis, Chopped
1/2 Small Onion, chopped
1 Green Chilli, finely chopped
2 to 3 tbsp Chopped Bell Peppers
2 tbsp Chopped Cucumber
Salt
Black Salt
A little sugar or honey
Juice of 1/2 lime
1 to 2 tbsp Chopped Coriander
For Garnish
Few Slices of Bread, toasted
Basil leaves, for garnish
Method:
Mix together all the salsa ingredients and set aside for 10-15 mins.
Now, top them onto the bread slices, garnish, serve immediately and enjoy!
Pre Workout Kiwi Smoothie
Ingredients:
2 Chilean Kiwis
1 Small Cucumber
1/2 cup Spinach
A slice of ginger
Few basil leaves
Juice of 1/2 lime
A pinch of salt
Method:
Simply blend all the ingredients to make a smoothie & serve
You can skip salt if you’d like and add a little honey.
