Indian Author & Wellness Guru Deepak Chopra Had 'Close Relationship' With Epstein, Asked To Bring 'Girls': Report

from left, Jeffrey Epstein and Deepak Chopra | Image Courtesy: X (ParaN_mal)

Freshly released files linked to convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein have brought Indian-American author and wellness figure Deepak Chopra into renewed scrutiny. According to a report by CNN, documents from the United States Department of Justice's Epstein archive show that the two men exchanged hundreds of messages over several years, even after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The communication, reviewed by the media outlet, indicates that Chopra and Epstein remained in touch between 2016 and 2019. Some of the messages reportedly contained lewd and sexist remarks.

Among the exchanges cited in the report are messages in which Chopra encouraged Epstein to bring "girls" along on trips. In one instance, he wrote, "Your girls would love it, as would you." On another occasion, when invited to a workshop in Switzerland, Chopra again suggested Epstein bring his "girls."

The documents also reference a philosophical back-and-forth between the two. Chopra wrote, "God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” Epstein replied, "When the girls say, oh my god…?" Chopra responded, "Yes, that's divine tran=cendence".

Beyond personal exchanges, the files also point to financial and professional intersections. Chopra and associate Poonacha Machaiah reportedly sought Epstein’s feedback on the wellness app Jiyo. In 2017, Chopra received a $50,000 cheque from "Gratitude America," a foundation linked to Epstein.

During a time when Epstein was facing public backlash, Chopra appeared to express support in messages, writing, "Sorry, I am not concerned about that,” and advising him to “Stay silent. Meditate.”

The correspondence further mentions Chopra introducing his son-in-law to Epstein, noting, "You might enjoy meeting him,” followed by "(can't talk about girls)." It remains unclear whether that meeting occurred.

Chopra's statement on Epstein claims

Earlier this month, Chopra publicly distanced himself from Epstein's crimes. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms."

He continued, "I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity. Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgement in tone. I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time."

"My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors," the author concluded.

Chopra is yet to react to the latest claims.