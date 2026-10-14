Indian Air Force Chief AP Singh Joins Navratri Celebrations In Vadodara, Watch The Video Of Him Playing Garba

Navratri celebrations across India are bringing people together through music, devotion and traditional dance. In Vadodara, a festive appearance by Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh has caught attention online, with videos showing him joining the spirit of the celebrations at a popular Garba event.

Air Force Chief joins Garba celebrations

Singh attended the United Way of Baroda Navratri Garba Mahotsav on the third night of Navratri 2026, as reported by Desh Gujarat. Dressed in blue with a dupatta, the Air Force Chief was seen trying a few Garba steps in a video shared by a woman attending the event. The clip captures him taking part in the festive atmosphere as the crowd celebrates the nine-day festival.

The evening also brought together senior defence dignitaries. As per the same report, organisers formally welcomed Singh, along with Air Marshal P. V. Shivanand, Head of the South Western Air Command; Air Commodore R. S. Bhandari of Air Force Station Vadodara; and retired Air Marshal Sunil Kashinath Vidhate.

The dignitaries attended with their family members and accompanying officers. They were also invited to participate in the Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, which formed part of the evening’s celebrations.

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Vadodara's Navratri traditions

Garba remains a major highlight of Navratri in Gujarat, with devotees gathering in traditional attire to dance in circles to devotional music and celebrate the festival. Vadodara is particularly known for its large-scale Garba events, which attract participants from different backgrounds.

Sharad Navratri began on Sunday, October 11, this year and will conclude on Tuesday, October 20, with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. Across the nine nights, devotees worship the different forms of Goddess Durga, while Garba and Dandiya celebrations continue at venues across the country.