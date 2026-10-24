India–Malaysia International Cultural Festival 2026 Brings Young Artists Together Through Music, Dance And Art | X

The India–Malaysia International Cultural Festival 2026 brings together young artists from India and Malaysia, providing a platform to celebrate cultural diversity through music, dance and art. The festival highlights the role of cultural exchange in strengthening people-to-people connections and encouraging young talent to explore artistic traditions beyond geographical boundaries. Organised by India-based Art & Aesthetics Foundation (TAAF), the festival was held from October 17 to 22 and brought together more than 150 students and 50 teachers and principals from six schools across the participating countries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India–Malaysia International Cultural Festival brings young artists together

The India–Malaysia International Cultural Festival 2026 brought young artisans from India and Malaysia onto one platform for a series of music, dance, visual arts and educational programmes aimed at promoting cultural exchange and international collaboration. The event, which started on October 17, ran until October 22, 2026. It was inaugurated at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre (NSCBICC) in Kuala Lumpur. The ceremony was attended by India's High Commissioner to Malaysia, Somnath Ghosh, Deputy High Commissioner Hitesh Rajpal and other dignitaries and cultural representatives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Key events and artistic engagements

A significant event was a vocal masterclass led by soprano and voice instructor Chanshim Makunga from New Delhi at the Faculty of Creative Arts, University of Malaya, on October 19. A graduate of the Nagaland Conservatory of Music, Makunga focuses on Western classical and contemporary vocal and choral music.

Her participation highlighted the contribution of musicians from India's Northeast to international music education and cross-cultural engagement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Promoting cross-cultural learning

The programme also included performances and educational engagements at the University of Malaya. Senior artists, gurus and other resource persons took part in sessions combining artistic and cross-cultural learning. The event brought together educational institutions, cultural organisations and artists with the aim of cultural exchange, arts education and more.