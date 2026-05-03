India To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Through Nathu La Pass And Lipulekh; Here's To Know Everything

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra |

The Kailash Mansarovar is one of the most sacred pilgrimage destinations in the world. It is centred around Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. The sacred pilgrimage is revered by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of Bon. The site symbolises spiritual purity and divine power. Pilgrims undertake a challenging journey, including the parikrama (circumambulation) of Mount Kailash, because it is believed to cleanse sins and bring salvation.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | Canva

Despite its remote and high-altitude location, the Yatra attracts thousands each year seeking spiritual fulfilment and inner peace. India is set to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 through both the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim and the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand in June till August. The Yatra will be conducted through two key routes for one of the most revered pilgrimages in the world. The decision is expected to bring relief to thousands of devotees who have been waiting for the resumption of the Yatra.

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Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, traditionally organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. The route via Nathu La Pass in Sikkim is considered more accessible compared to the Lipulekh Pass route, as it involves less strenuous trekking and is suitable for older pilgrims as well. After years of hiatus, India and China have decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh. It is a strategic Himalayan pass at the Nepal-India-Tibet trijunction, currently administered by India but claimed by Nepal.

The Nathu La route is considered more accessible

The Nathu La route is considered more accessible, involving minimal trekking and better road connectivity, making it suitable for older pilgrims. In contrast, the Lipulekh Pass route is more physically demanding, requiring participants to undertake high-altitude treks across rugged terrain. Both routes, however, offer a deeply spiritual experience amid the Himalayan landscape.

Registration has already begun

The registration process of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has already begun, and it is conducted online through the official government portal. According to the ministry, the official website (kmy.gov.in) has been opened for online applications. Applicants need to fill out the form, upload necessary documents such as a valid passport, photographs, and medical certificates, and pay the required fee. The last date for the registration is May 19, 2026.