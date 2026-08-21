India To Celebrate 3rd National Space Day In Ahmedabad; Theme To Be 'Towards Viksit Bharat' Says ISRO's Chairman Dr V Narayanan

India To Celebrate 3rd National Space Day In Ahmedabad |

India celebrates National Space Day every year on August 23, to commemorate and honour the landing of the rover on the moon during the Chandrayaan lunar mission. This year, the country to celebrate the 3rd National Space Day on Sunday with celebrations hosted in Ahmedabad by the Space Applications Centre (SAC). The significant announcement was made by ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan. The official theme is "Towards Viksit Bharat: Innovating, Collaborating and Aspiring to Global Space Leadership." Keep on reading to understand it better.

India to celebrate 3rd Space Day in Ahmedabad

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to celebrate its 3rd National Space Day on Sunday in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The significant message was shared on the social media platform of ISRO on Instagram by ISRO's chairman Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary. In his message, he says, "Namaskaar, on August 23, 2023 is a historical day for India as our Chandrayaan 3 successfully soft landed near the south pole of the moon and India is the first country who accomplished this important mission."

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National Space Day announcement

He adds, "This day is announced as National Space Day by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As India prepares for the National Space Day 2026, I am delighted that this year the programme is organised in Ahmedabad which is closely linked with Dr Vikram Sarabhai."

Dr. V. Narayanan further says, "This year's theme towards Viksit Bharat: Innovating, Collaborating and Aspiring to Global Space Leadership. India is entering in exciting era in various domains in communication, navigation and human space flight and planetary exploration."

Significance of National Space Day

On August 23, 2023, ISRO achieved a milestone in a space journey when the lander Vikram successfully made its landing on the Southern region of the Moon. The landing site is now known as Shiv Shakti Point. To celebrate this remarkable achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23 as "National Space Day."