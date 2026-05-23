India On The Global Table: Restaurateur Aditi Dugar’s Masque Rewrites The Rules Of Fine Dining

At the recent Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 in Hong Kong, the room pulsed with anticipation as Asia’s most influential culinary figures gathered to celebrate the region’s finest. When Masque was announced at No. 16, it marked yet another high point in a journey that has steadily redefined modern Indian dining. At the heart of it stood Aditi Dugar, 40, composed yet visibly moved—reflecting on a decade that has transformed a bold idea into one of the country’s most globally recognised restaurants.

“The atmosphere was electric,” she recalls of the evening. “But more than competition, there was a profound sense of camaraderie—a shared celebration of how far Asia’s culinary identity has come.” For Dugar, the moment was particularly emotional. 2026 is not just another awards year; it marks 10 years of Masque, alongside the restaurant winning the coveted Art of Hospitality Award—an honour she describes as deeply affirming. “To consistently hear from peers and diners that our service is the best they’ve experienced—that was the ultimate validation.”

Culinary philosophy

Since co-founding Masque in 2016, Dugar has built a restaurant that transcends fine dining. Her philosophy—rooted in hyper-local, ingredient-driven cuisine—has helped reshape perceptions of Indian food on the global stage. Working closely with farmers, foragers and artisanal producers, she has championed indigenous ingredients and regional diversity, creating menus that tell layered, deeply personal stories of India’s land and people. Under her stewardship, Masque has become synonymous with thoughtful innovation, placing India firmly within the global conversation on progressive cuisine.

Hospitality, however, remains her defining pillar. Long before it became an award-winning strength, Dugar insisted on a guest experience that felt intuitive, warm and deeply personal. That vision has translated into a space where storytelling extends beyond the plate—into service, design and atmosphere—making Masque as much about emotion as it is about gastronomy.

Remarkable milestone

As the restaurant approaches its 10-year milestone this September, Dugar is preparing to mark the occasion with a series of ambitious changes. “At the centre of the celebrations is a complete reinvention of the Masque space. The restaurant will temporarily close for an extensive makeover, re-emerging as a “new Masque”—one that retains its core philosophy but reimagines the dining environment for the future.”

The redesign will focus on creating a more immersive, fluid experience, aligning the physical space more closely with the evolving narrative of the cuisine. The anniversary will also be celebrated through a series of special collaborations, guest chef residencies and retrospective menus that revisit iconic dishes from Masque’s journey—reinterpreted with the benefit of a decade’s learning.

Dugar is particularly keen on bringing back ingredients and producers who have been part of Masque’s story, spotlighting the ecosystems that have shaped its identity. There are also plans for curated dining experiences that travel beyond Mumbai, taking the Masque philosophy to new audiences across India and internationally.

Ambitious expansion plans

Beyond Masque, Dugar’s ambitions continue to expand. She has been instrumental in shaping a broader ecosystem around the restaurant—mentoring talent, investing in culinary research, and exploring new formats that extend her ingredient-first philosophy into more accessible dining experiences. While she remains tight-lipped about specifics, she hints at future projects that will deepen her engagement with India’s food systems, from sourcing networks to storytelling platforms that document the country’s culinary heritage.

Goda Masala, Clams, Karandi Loncha |

Travel, too, plays a central role in her thinking. “Food has evolved into the primary driver of modern travel, shaping itineraries as much as landmarks or culture. You can understand a place far more intimately through what’s on your plate than through a guidebook,” she says. For her, every dish is a narrative—revealing geography, history and community in a way few other mediums can. It’s this belief that continues to inform Masque’s approach, attracting diners from across the world who come not just to eat, but to experience India through a new lens.

Looking ahead, Dugar is clear that the next decade will not be about resting on past success, but about pushing boundaries further. “The new Masque will reflect a more mature, confident identity—one that continues to evolve while staying rooted in its original ethos of discovery and storytelling,” she adds.

A decade on, Dugar has done more than build a successful restaurant—she has created a movement that has altered the trajectory of Indian fine dining. And as Masque enters its second chapter, she stands poised not just to celebrate what has been achieved, but to redefine what comes next.

(Neeta Lal, formerly Senior Editor with some of India's leading mainline publications, is a SOPA-nominated independent journalist exploring the intersections of art, culture, travel & lifestyle in South Asia and beyond)