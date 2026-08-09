India has taken a unique step to showcase its cultural heritage and display of soft power on the global stage by presenting five young peacocks to the United Nations Office at Geneva. The initiative highlights India’s cultural diplomacy and places its national bird at the centre of an international engagement. India has taken a unique step to showcase its cultural heritage on the global stage by presenting five young peacocks to the United Nations Office at Geneva. The initiative highlights India’s cultural diplomacy and places its national bird at the centre of an international engagement.

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India gifts five peacocks to UN Geneva

India presented five young peacocks, including four blue and one rare white peacock, to the UN office in Geneva. The peacocks' colours represent those of the UN. "Forty-five years ago." PM Indira Gandhi dispatched a breeding pair from Delhi Zoo to UN Geneva using her own plane." The UN said.

The peacock holds a special place in Indian culture and traditions. Recognised as India’s national bird, it is widely associated with beauty, grace and symbolism and has featured prominently in Indian art, architecture, literature and religious traditions for centuries. The peacocks were handed over by the Indian envoy to Geneva, Arindam Bagchi, to the Director-General of UN Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya.

Peacocks as a symbol of India

The presentation of the five young peacocks at UN Geneva reflects an effort to use cultural symbols to strengthen people-to-people connections and promote India’s heritage internationally.

The Indian peacock, scientifically known as Pavo cristatus, is native to the Indian subcontinent and is found across several parts of the country. Its distinctive plumage and elaborate courtship display have made it one of India’s most recognisable wildlife species.

Beyond its natural significance, the peacock has deep cultural associations. Its imagery can be found in traditional paintings, textiles, sculptures and monuments, making it an important representation of India’s artistic and cultural identity.

What did Arindam Bagchi say?

Addressing the gesture, Arindam Bagchi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the UN, noted, "This is really a privilege for the Indian mission here to be able to donate five peacocks, 'Pavo cristatus', to [UN Geneva]. There is a tradition of having peacocks here. We have donated in 1981 and are delighted to be able to continue this tradition."